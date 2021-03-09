Susan Liautaud on “The Power of Ethics: How to Make Good Choices in a Complicated World”

Join us for a 1-hour livestream featuring Susan Liautaud, Founder and Managing Director, Susan Liautaud & Associates Limited; Lecturer, Stanford University; Chair of Council, London School of Economics and Political Science; Founder, The Ethics Incubator; Author, in conversation with Stéphane Côté, Geoffrey Conway Chair in Business Ethics; Professor, Organizational Behaviour & HR Management; Director, PhD Program; Director, Clarkson Centre for Business Ethics, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto on “The Power of Ethics: How to Make Good Choices in a Complicated World”. April 08 5-6pm. COST: $42.00 + HST per person (includes the link to the livestream and 1 hardcover copy of “The Power of Ethics”, mailed to paid customers after the event).Please register in advance on the website.

