One hour livestream featuring Susan Liautaud (Founder and Managing Director, Susan Liautaud & Associates Limited; Lecturer, Stanford University; Chair of Council, London School of Economics and Political Science; Founder, The Ethics Incubator), author, in conversation with Stéphane Côté (Geoffrey Conway Chair in Business Ethics; Professor, Organizational Behaviour & HR Management; Director, PhD Program; Director, Clarkson Centre for Business Ethics, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto) on The Power of Ethics: How to Make Good Choices in a Complicated World. April 8 from 5-6 pm. $42.00 + HST per person (includes the link to the livestream and 1 hardcover copy of “The Power of Ethics”, mailed to paid customers after the event). Please register in advance on the website.

