Sustainability for Healthier Oceans

Jan 5, 2022

Royal Ontario Museum virtual program.

Join ROM’s Soren Brothers in conversation with Samantha Renshaw of Ocean Wise Seafood, as they explore the small but meaningful ways individuals can make a difference to the world’s marine environments. In a changing global climate, discover how each of us can make daily choices, like choosing sustainably harvested seafood, that help to support our oceans for future generations. 

Program Partner: Ocean Wise

Fish on ice. Photo credit Samuel C. on unsplash.com

Wed, Feb 2nd, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to 01:00 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Virtual Event

