Take Control of Algorithms, Data, and Infrastructure

CFE Series – Taming Big Tech: Exploring the Alternatives. Meredith Whittaker​ in Conversation with Andrew Clement. June 2 at 4 pm.

Meredith Whittaker founded Google’s Open Research Group, co-founded M-Lab, and is a Minderoo Research Professor at New York University where she is co-founder and faculty director of the AI Now Institute. She has been an advisor to the White House, the FCC, the European Parliament among others on artificial intelligence and internet policy. Join Meredith is conversation with Andrew Clement, Professor Emeritus in University of Toronto’s Faculty of Information where he coordinates the Information Policy Research Program and co-founded the Identity Privacy and Security Institute.

