Tanenbaum Lecture: Vince Aletti

Registration required: https://ryerson.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_BtRaXaS9RiKiMH7t8jUrYQ

“The best fashion magazines are eye-opening collections of smart, avant-garde photography and art. I wanted to open more eyes.” – Vince Aletti

For decades, renowned author and photo critic Vince Aletti has accumulated one of the largest private collections of fashion magazines in North America. Join RIC Director Paul Roth and Aletti in conversation as they discuss his most recent publication, Issues (Phaidon, 2019), which features select seminal issues from his archive. He will speak about the history of photography within this medium, explore the intersection of art and commerce, and describe how photographers from outside of the fashion world influenced the magazines they appeared in.

Vince Aletti is a writer, curator, collector and critic whose work can be found in Aperture, Art + Auction, Photograph, Artforum and Vogue Italia. Formerly a music critic for Rolling Stone, Aletti went on to be the art editor of the Village Voice from 1994–2005 and the paper’s photo critic for twenty years, after which he reviewed photography exhibitions for The New Yorker. He has published extensively on the impact of fashion magazines on the history of photography, and won the International Center of Photography’s prestigious Infinity Award for writing in 2005. His most recent book is Issues: A History of Photography in Fashion Magazines (Phaidon, 2019).

Image: “Vince” / Caption: Jordan Weitzman, Vince Aletti, New York City, 2019 © Magic Hour Podcast