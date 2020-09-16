Tarot Soiree: Sacrifice and Surrender

NOW MagazineAll EventsTarot Soiree: Sacrifice and Surrender

Join Jess Miller of Soulfire Sessions as we consider how we take care of ourselves in co-creating the new world we need, in these times.

The 4th Wednesday of every month, 7-9pm. $10 suggested donation.

Learn an aspect of the Tarot from an expert or a fellow seeker. Explore different Tarot and Oracle decks. Practice and share readings with each other. Enjoy herbal teas and potluck refreshments.

Register at http://www.anarreshealth.ca/event/tarot-soiree

2020-09-23@07:00 PM to
@09:00 PM
 

Anarres Apothecary
 

2020-09-23

Anarres Natural Health Apothecary

