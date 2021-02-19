Tech Summit Black is a free virtual conference target to Black youth between the ages of 14-29 to learn more about the future of technology and entrepreneurship. Technology is the fastest growing industry in North America developing career paths in tech that are high paying and in demand. Whether you are a high school student a recent university grad or a professional looking to adapt to the new digital landscape it is never too late to transition to a career in tech. With the help of panelists made up of athlete entrepreneurs and tech industry leaders Tech Summit Black aims to provide attendees with the inspiration network and knowledge to begin building a path for a future career in tech. Tech Summit Black includes speaker panel sessions workshops and breakout sessions. Some of the panelists include NHL Veteran Jordan Subban NBA Veteran Al Harrington and NBA Guard Langston Galloway. Noon-5 pm. https://hopin.com/events/tech-summit-black#schedule