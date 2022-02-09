TESSEL: A Community Conversation

As part of Harbourfront Centre’s Kuumba Festival, Toronto’s largest Black Futures Month celebration, now in its 27th year, continues supporting Black artists and Black culture.

TESSEL is a national initiative conceptualized by Dora-nominated choreographer and dancemaker Esie Mensah, featuring the stories of 14 pioneering Black artists from across Canada, exploring the complexities of diverse movement and voice as a form of resilience.

This gathering is a way to continue the conversation by asking ourselves what has changed. From June 1st, 2020, until now, have we seen a change in our communities? Many committees have been formed but have we seen the change we desire to see?

Virtual event features artists: Esie Mensah, Jiggyman, GeNie, Lisa LaTouche, Crazy Smooth, Kevin A. Ormsby (Panel Moderator), S-Quire Johnson (Facebook Live Moderator)