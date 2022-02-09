TESSEL: A Community Conversation

Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 9, 2022

18 18 people viewed this event.

As part of Harbourfront Centre’s Kuumba Festival, Toronto’s largest Black Futures Month celebration, now in its 27th year, continues supporting Black artists and Black culture.

TESSEL is a national initiative conceptualized by Dora-nominated choreographer and dancemaker Esie Mensah, featuring the stories of 14 pioneering Black artists from across Canada, exploring the complexities of diverse movement and voice as a form of resilience. 

This gathering is a way to continue the conversation by asking ourselves what has changed. From June 1st, 2020, until now, have we seen a change in our communities? Many committees have been formed but have we seen the change we desire to see?

Virtual event features artists: Esie Mensah, Jiggyman, GeNie, Lisa LaTouche, Crazy Smooth, Kevin A. Ormsby (Panel Moderator), S-Quire Johnson (Facebook Live Moderator)

Sat, Feb 26th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Virtual Event

