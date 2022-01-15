The Art of Storytelling with Roy Henry Vickers

Learn how multi-talented and award-winning artist Roy Henry Vickers uses his Gallery’s storytelling sessions to design, illustrate and narrate the stories in his books.

Roy Henry Vickers is a prolific artist and a renowned carver, painter, printmaker, publisher, author, and storyteller. A recognized leader within the First Nations community, he is a spokesperson for recovery from addictions and abuse, and a sought-after advisor in the design of many public spaces. In recognition of his achievements, he was the recipient of the Order of British Columbia in 1998 for his significant contributions to society. In 2003, he received the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal for his contributions to Canadian culture, and in 2007 he received an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from York University and was presented with the prestigious Order of Canada.

Roy resides in Hazelton, British Columbia. He is one of few artists to establish an artist-owned gallery. His art gallery is a longhouse that he built in 1986, located in the village of Tofino.

This talk is the 14th Annual Sybille Pantazzi Lecture, presented by the Osborne Collection of Early Children’s Books.

