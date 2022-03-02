The City Imagines: Canadians Dispelling COVID Confusion

Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 2, 2022

9 9 people viewed this event.

Featuring Nora Loreto’s analysis of gaps in traditional media coverage of COVID-19, this panel will highlight citizen journalism successes. People who have been helping Canadians to access important resources and information, and understand the science, during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of The Word On The Street’s 2022 virtual programming!

March 9 at 7 pm. Free. Register on eventbrite.ca

Wed, Mar 9th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Books

