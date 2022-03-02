The City Imagines: Canadians Dispelling COVID Confusion

- News
Featuring Nora Loreto’s analysis of gaps in traditional media coverage of COVID-19, this panel will highlight citizen journalism successes. People who have been helping Canadians to access important resources and information, and understand the science, during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of The Word On The Street’s 2022 virtual programming!
March 9 at 7 pm. Free. Register on eventbrite.ca
