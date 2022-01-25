The City Imagines: Loving Relationship Anarchy

What is love? Is it for just the two of us? Is it time we gave something new a try? What if they don’t love you like I love you? How do we get from “it might work for us” to “I was not seized by jealousy at all”?

Join authors S. Bear Bergman, Natalie Zina Walschots, Kai Cheng Thom, and Jenny Yuen for a special, heart-eyed edition of The City Imagines on the joys (and pitfalls) of relationships of all kinds and how each of us can build healthy, equitable relationships with those we love. Learn the hows and whys of ethical non-monogamy, relationship anarchy, and other nontraditional modes of romantic partnership.

Tune in live on YouTube to join the conversation and ask your own questions about all things love and anarchy.