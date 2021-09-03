The Word On The Street online conversation about the rapper’s album. Sep 16 at 7 pm. Free. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-city-imagines-parallel-world-with-cadence-weapon-tickets-167678776735

“Afrofuturist, Black urbanist / Black verbalist, Black journalist, revisionist / I resurrect through remembrance” declares Rollie Pemberton, aka Cadence Weapon, on “Africville’s Revenge” the first track of his Polaris-shortlisted album Parallel World. The album’s ten songs invite a lyrical reckoning with community displacement, encampment removals, the gentrification of Little Jamaica, police profiling, racialized surveillance, and other insidious forces that control or displace Black communities. “It is what it is / It ain’t what it seems” sings Pemberton on the album’s last track, “Connect,” which moves through loneliness and emotional overload to land as a call for change.