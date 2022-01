Join Corey Mintz, author of The Next Supper: The End of Restaurants as we Knew Them, and What Comes After, and celebrated Toronto restaurateurs Hemant Bhagwani (Amaya) and Kate Chomyshyn (Fonda Balam) for a virtual conversation on the uncertain future of restaurants. Moderated by Karon Liu, food reporter for the Toronto Star.

Presented by The Word On The Street.