COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

The City Imagines: The Secret Lives of Taxi Drivers

Amber Dawn interviews Marcello Di Cintio on new book Driven: The Secret Lives of Taxi Drivers. Part of The City.

Jul 26, 2021

The City Imagines: The Secret Lives of Taxi Drivers

11 11 people viewed this event.

Amber Dawn interviews Marcello Di Cintio on new book Driven: The Secret Lives of Taxi Drivers. Part of The City Imagines, presented by The Word On The Street. Aug 13 at 7 pm. Free. Register. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-city-imagines-the-secret-lives-of-taxi-drivers-tickets-163904182823

“The taxi,” writes Marcello Di Cintio, “is a border.” Occupying the space between public and private, a cab brings together people who might otherwise never have met—yet most of us sit in the back and stare at our phones. Nowhere else do people occupy such intimate quarters and share so little. In a series of interviews with drivers, their backgrounds ranging from the Iraqi National Guard, to the Westboro Baptist Church, to an arranged marriage that left one woman stranded in a foreign country with nothing but a suitcase, Driven seeks out those missed conversations, revealing the unknown stories that surround us.

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-08-13 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-08-13 @ 08:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Books

Event Tags

Share With Friends