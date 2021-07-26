Amber Dawn interviews Marcello Di Cintio on new book Driven: The Secret Lives of Taxi Drivers. Part of The City Imagines, presented by The Word On The Street. Aug 13 at 7 pm. Free. Register. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-city-imagines-the-secret-lives-of-taxi-drivers-tickets-163904182823

“The taxi,” writes Marcello Di Cintio, “is a border.” Occupying the space between public and private, a cab brings together people who might otherwise never have met—yet most of us sit in the back and stare at our phones. Nowhere else do people occupy such intimate quarters and share so little. In a series of interviews with drivers, their backgrounds ranging from the Iraqi National Guard, to the Westboro Baptist Church, to an arranged marriage that left one woman stranded in a foreign country with nothing but a suitcase, Driven seeks out those missed conversations, revealing the unknown stories that surround us.