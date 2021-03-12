The Cultural Impact of RuPaul’s Drag Race Book Launch

Speakeasy TV and Intellect Books digital launch party for The Cultural Impact of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Why Are We All Gagging? The book explores the social, cultural, political, and commercial implications of Drag Race. The event will feature presentations inspired by three of the book’s contributors, Lwando Scott, Ash Kinney d’Harcourt, and Aaron J. Stone. Each scholar will also be joined by a drag artist for a conversation followed by a performance. March 21 at 1 pm. http://speakeasy-tv.com

Lineup- Queer Africa: Bebe Zahara Benet’s “African” aesthetics and performance. Performance by Belinda Qaqamba Ka-Fassie How Drag Race Created a Monster: The Future of Drag and the Backward Temporality of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Performance by Saint ‘Change the Motherfucking World!’: The Possibilities and Limitations of Activism in RuPaul’s Drag Race Performance by Marti G Cummings.

This event also marks the launch of a new event series for Speakeasy TV called The Library Is Open, which fuses together drag performance and scholarship.

Follow @SpeakeasyTwitch on Instagram for info on future events. About The Cultural Impact of RuPaul’s Drag Race: This edited volume is an exploration of the social, cultural, political, and commercial implications of the trailblazing reality television series RuPaul’s Drag Race. Going beyond mere analysis of the show itself, the contributors interrogate the ways RuPaul’s Drag Race has affected queer representation in media, examining its audience, economics, branding, queer politics, and every point in between. Since its groundbreaking and subversive entry into the reality television complex in 2009, the show has had profound effects on drag and the cultures that surround it. Bringing together scholarship across disciplines—including cultural anthropology, media studies, linguistics, sociology, marketing, and theatre and performance studies—the collection offers rich academic analysis of Ru Paul’s Drag Race and its lasting influence on fan cultures, queer representation, and the very fabric of drag as an art form in popular cultural consciousness.

About Speakeasy TV: Speakeasy TV is Toronto’s online drag bar. Since early 2020, the Twitch channel has produced hundreds of hours of content including viewing parties, trivia shows, and dance parties. In addition to spotlighting diverse talent from Toronto, the channel has hosted drag superstars from Coco Peru to Priyanka, Heklina, B.Ames, and Tammie Brown. Visit the channel at Speakeasy-TV.com.