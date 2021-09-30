Readers' Choice 2021

Actua and TD Bank Group is hosting a virtual panel event on Thursday, October 14th at 12:00 p.m.: The Digital.

Sep 30, 2021

The Digital Revolution in Canada and Leaving No Girl Behind Panel

Actua and TD Bank Group is hosting a virtual panel event on Thursday, October 14th at 12:00 p.m.: The Digital Revolution in Canada: Leaving No Girl Behind. This annual event moderated by Jennifer Flanagan, President & CEO of Actua, brings together industry thought leaders and youth to discuss the importance of engaging girls and young women in STEM. This year this virtual panel discussion will be based on Canada’s gender digital divide in recognition of the UN’s International Day of the Girl.

October 14 at noon. Free. Register: https://events.eply.com/ActuaDayoftheGirl3363842

Panelists include:  

Jen Wofford, Head of Business Shared Services Technology, TD Bank Group
Kim George, A representative from Toyota’s WIIT (Women Influencing and Impacting Toyota) group
Dr. Eugenia Addy, Chief Executive Officer, Vision of Science
Julee Minniti, Assistant Director/Former NGP Club Instructor, Venture Academy, McMaster University 
Denise Williams, Chief Executive Officer, First Nations Technology Council

Thu, Oct 14th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Virtual Event

