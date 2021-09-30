The Digital Revolution in Canada and Leaving No Girl Behind Panel

Actua and TD Bank Group is hosting a virtual panel event on Thursday, October 14th at 12:00 p.m.: The Digital Revolution in Canada: Leaving No Girl Behind. This annual event moderated by Jennifer Flanagan, President & CEO of Actua, brings together industry thought leaders and youth to discuss the importance of engaging girls and young women in STEM. This year this virtual panel discussion will be based on Canada’s gender digital divide in recognition of the UN’s International Day of the Girl.

October 14 at noon. Free. Register: https://events.eply.com/ActuaDayoftheGirl3363842

Panelists include:

Jen Wofford, Head of Business Shared Services Technology, TD Bank Group

Kim George, A representative from Toyota’s WIIT (Women Influencing and Impacting Toyota) group

Dr. Eugenia Addy, Chief Executive Officer, Vision of Science

Julee Minniti, Assistant Director/Former NGP Club Instructor, Venture Academy, McMaster University

Denise Williams, Chief Executive Officer, First Nations Technology Council