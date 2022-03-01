Celebrating International Women’s Day and diversity outdoors.

We’re excited to announce The Empowerment Festival: a film and speaker series that amplifies incredible stories, people, and lived experiences allowing us to uncover our own power within. Join us to hear mountaineers, guides, athletes and adventurers share their stories of self-empowerment in the outdoors.

Speakers include Erin Parisi, TranSending7 athlete on her way to being the first transgender athlete on the single highest summit on each of the seven continents, and Kieren Britton, founder of The Lady Alliance.

Tickets are just $10, and proceeds support The Lady Alliance, a non-profit that’s helping build scholarship opportunities for women+ in adventure.