The Evolution of Work Post Pandemic

For young professionals attending this workshop, the workforce their parents experienced is vastly different from today’s reality. The evolution of work has been shifting in recent years. However, career strategies and HR professionals can now see the pandemic’s long-term influence on the work environment and the dramatic differences it has evoked. Uncover what those difference are and how you can adapt and grow to ensure a successful career.

This workshop will be facilitated by Catherine Crawford, one of our Career Coaches in Residence.

This program is part of the Career Coaches in Residence program, generously supported by RBC Foundation and with the support of several donors.

Toronto Public Library is committed to accessibility. Please call or email us if you are Deaf or have a disability and would like to request an accommodation to participate in this program. Please let us know as far in advance as possible and we will do our best to meet your request. At least three weeks’ notice is preferred. Phone 416-393-7099 or email accessibleservices@tpl.ca