The Future of Black Youth On a Global Stage

As part of Harbourfront Centre’s Kuumba Festival, Toronto’s largest Black Futures Month celebration, now in its 27th year, continues supporting Black artists and Black culture.

Black History Month is an annual observance that originated in the United States and received official recognition from the Canadian government in 1995. Some argue the month of February silos the work and recognition of the Black community and others say it’s a spotlight that needs to focus even more on young Black voices from around the world. Where do the Nordics position themselves in this conversation? Is it time to look at Black futures in a global, borderless context, or is “place” the critical ingredient to equality?

Supported by the Nordic Council of Ministers through Nordic Talks, Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund, NEXT Magazine, Icelandair and the Embassy of Sweden.

A virtual panel talk featuring artists: Nontokozo Tshabalala, Unnsteinn Manuel Stefánsson, Andreas Robinson, Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu (moderator)