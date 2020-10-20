How to tune in…

Join us Wednesday, October 21st at 11:30am EST for “The Future of Farming” LIVE virtual panel to celebrate the release of PERCY.

We will tackle issues surrounding our food systems and how we can make them more equitable. The panel will feature world renowned experts including scholar and environmental activist Dr. Vandana Shiva, lawyer, journalist and activist, Dimitri Lascaris, senior researcher and analyst for the David Suzuki Foundation, Lisa Gue and more! Award-winning journalist and investigative reporter, Bruce Livesey will moderate the discussion.

