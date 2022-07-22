The Future Of Food Is Female – Book Signing

We invite you to join us for an evening of conversation and plant-based food and drinks with author Jennifer Stojkovic, Founder of Vegan Women Summit; Trish Paterson, CEO of Copper Branch; Erica Rankin, CEO of Bro Dough; Afia Amoako, creator of @TheCanadianAfrican; and Carleigh Bodrug, creator of @PlantYou.

Diving into her new book, Jennifer will share insights and experiences gathered from The Future of Food is Female, and how women are rising to power as leaders in the plant-based and food technology industry. The Future of Food is Female is the world’s first book focused on women changing the food system, and features over a dozen of the industry’s top CEOs, investors, and celebrities, including Miyoko Schinner, Pinky Cole, Daniella Monet, and many more.

Each attendee will receive a signed copy of The Future of Food is Female, plus complimentary plant-based food and beverages. August 4 at 5:30 pm. OneEleven, 325 Front West. vwstoronto.eventbrite.com