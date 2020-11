Zoom discussion with Cole Swanson and curator Sandy Saad Smith. Live from the Visual Arts Centre of Clarington, Swanson and Smith will discuss excerpts from the catalogue essays, the relationship between human and non-human species such as phragmites australis, followed by a Q&A session moderated by Assistant Curator Noor Alé. Nov 12 at 7:30 pm. https://www.vac.ca/coleswanson.html