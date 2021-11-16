Readers' Choice 2021

The Last Of The Right Whales: Documenting An Endangered Species

Nov 16, 2021

North Atlantic right whales are dying faster than they can reproduce. In a stunning new documentary, the camera follows their migration and those committed to saving this species still struggling to recover from centuries of hunting. Filmmaker Nadine Pequeneza and Canadian Wildlife Federation’s Sean Brillant join ROM’s Jacqueline Miller to discuss not only the subject of this extraordinary documentary, but the challenges in making a film on critically endangered whales during a pandemic. Explore how the film’s impact team and partners like CWF are committed to playing a role in the survival of this magnificent, critically endangered species.

December 8 at 1 pm on Zoom. Free w/ RSVP. rom.on.ca

Additional Details

Event Price - Free with RSVP

Date And Time
Wed, Dec 8th, 2021 @ 01:00 PM
to 02:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Virtual Event

Event Tags

