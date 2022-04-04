Readers' Choice 2021

The Missing Millionaire: The Ambrose Small Saga

Apr 4, 2022

On April 21, join the Toronto Railway Museum and Katie Daubs for an online lecture about the Small Mystery. Daubs will talk about the stranger-than-fiction characters in the Ambrose Small saga, and the development of Toronto as the drama around his disappearance unfolded. The lecture will bring you back to December 1919 and the “extraordinary unsolved mystery”.

At that time, the railway was central to Small’s business, as traveling shows of the era sent all of their actors, props, and scenery by rail. It was expensive for theatre companies, and Daubs will explain how Small used that to his advantage as he built a cross-Ontario network of theatres, connected by rail.

