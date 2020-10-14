The Pandemic, Online Migration and the Future of Human Interaction

A panel of experts talk about security & privacy, and how online migration during the pandemic foretells the future of human interaction.



About this Event

The Covid-19 pandemic has provoked adjustments in nearly every aspect of life. Will a long-sustained migration from traditional physical spaces to online ones prove inevitable? Security and privacy have emerged as key issues as these new practices take shape. This virtual panel talk will explore broader impacts and potential trajectories for work, play, and human connection along an accelerated path toward an increasingly digital future.

Panelists

Ira Goldstein is a published thought leader specializing in emerging business trends in cybersecurity, privacy and identity. He advises on business growth, risk and cybersecurity to public and private sector leaders. Ira has led complex security programs and technical projects across a wide range of sectors with companies around the world. Madeline Ashby is an award-winning science fiction author and futurist. She is the author of the Machine Dynasty series and How to Future: Leading and Sense-making in an Age of Hyperchange. She is best known for her 2016 novel Company Town, which was selected for the 2017 edition of Canada Reads. She is a regular columnist for the Ottawa Citizen. Steven Downing, Moderator, Cyber-criminologist, Ontario Tech University. Isabel Pedersen, Host, Digital life researcher, Ontario Tech University

Virtual platform: Zoom

Sponsors: Digital Life Institute, Faculty of Social Science and Humanities, Ontario Tech University, Decimal Lab, Canada Research Chairs Program