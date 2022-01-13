The Power Of Perseverance: A Queer Youth Mental Health Panel

Join us for this free event hosted by It Gets Better Canada and in celebration of Bell Let’s Talk Day.

The one hour panel will feature impactful conversations featuring the unique lived experiences of 2SLGBTQ+ youth in Canada today as we tackle stories of resilience, empowerment and shared learnings within the queer community.

Co-moderated by Icesis Couture, winner of Canada’s Drag Race season 2 and Omid Razavi, Executive Director of It Gets Better Canada.

Time: Jan 25, 2022 19:00 in Eastern Time