The Problem of Anti-Racist Discourse in Canada & U.S.

Anthony Stewart in conversation with Vershawn Young

In Visitor: My Life In Canada, Anthony Stewart explores the lack of a recognizable Black anti-racist discourse in Canada and why Canada’s lack of expression and commitment to Black anti-racism led him to give up his full professorship at Dalhousie University to move to a small college in the USA.

Join Anthony in conversation with Vershawn Young, Professor of Communication Arts and English, University of Waterloo, and author of Your Average Nigga: Performing Race, Literacy, And Masculinity. Anthony will unpack the differences in the discourses of anti-racism in Canada and USA and the differential effects of those discourses both on himself, as a Black man, and on Black peoples in both countries.

