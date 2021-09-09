The Problem of Anti-Racist Discourse in Canada & U.S.

- News
Anthony Stewart in conversation with Vershawn Young In Visitor: My Life In Canada, Anthony Stewart explores the lack of a recognizable Black anti-racist.
In Visitor: My Life In Canada, Anthony Stewart explores the lack of a recognizable Black anti-racist discourse in Canada and why Canada’s lack of expression and commitment to Black anti-racism led him to give up his full professorship at Dalhousie University to move to a small college in the USA.
Join Anthony in conversation with Vershawn Young, Professor of Communication Arts and English, University of Waterloo, and author of Your Average Nigga: Performing Race, Literacy, And Masculinity. Anthony will unpack the differences in the discourses of anti-racism in Canada and USA and the differential effects of those discourses both on himself, as a Black man, and on Black peoples in both countries.
Co-sponsors: Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library
Zoom link to event ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567
This is a free event and no registration is required.
Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.
https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/problem-anti-racist-discourse-canada-us
Event Price - FREE