The Process Of Editing; Why It Is So Important In Black And White Photography

The Toronto Camera Club's Thursday night Talking Photography lecture series returns October 7th, with established outdoor photographer Lee Nordbye. Lee.

Sep 25, 2021

22 22 people viewed this event.

The Toronto Camera Club’s Thursday night Talking Photography lecture series returns October 7th, with established outdoor photographer Lee Nordbye. Lee began studying photography as an art form in 2015, and since 2017 has made bold storytelling his life’s work, in particular black and white photography. torontocameraclub.com
Tickets for non TCC members are $10

Additional Details

Event Price - $10

Date And Time
Thu, Oct 7th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Virtual Event

