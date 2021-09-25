The Process Of Editing; Why It Is So Important In Black And White Photography

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
The Toronto Camera Club's Thursday night Talking Photography lecture series returns October 7th, with established outdoor photographer Lee Nordbye. Lee.
The Toronto Camera Club’s Thursday night Talking Photography lecture series returns October 7th, with established outdoor photographer Lee Nordbye. Lee began studying photography as an art form in 2015, and since 2017 has made bold storytelling his life’s work, in particular black and white photography. torontocameraclub.com
Tickets for non TCC members are $10
Event Price - $10