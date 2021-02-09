The Resilient Community: Adapting to a Changing Climate

Climate change represents the largest challenge to our modern way of life, and it’s time to adapt. Join us for this virtual three-day series of events, as we discuss how we can become resilient to the impacts of climate change, both as individuals and as a community. The Resilient Community will take a look at solutions through the lens of business, healthcare, infrastructure and food security in order to help us “Build Back Better.” Presented by Sustainability at Centennial and Solv Sector Sessions (SX3). Feb 23-25.

𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗦

𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝟮𝟯

𝟵:𝟬𝟬𝗔𝗠 – 𝑪𝒐𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒈𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒍𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑫𝒓. 𝑪𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒈 𝑺𝒕𝒆𝒑𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒐𝒏, 𝑷𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑪𝑬𝑶, 𝑪𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝑪𝒐𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒈𝒆

𝟵:𝟭𝟱𝗔𝗠 – 𝑴𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝑲𝒆𝒚𝒏𝒐𝒕𝒆 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑻𝒐𝒎 𝑹𝒂𝒏𝒅, 𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒏𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒕 𝑨𝒓𝒄𝑻𝒆𝒓𝒏 𝑽𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆𝒔 A warming climate and general distrust of Wall Street has opened a new cultural divide between those who would reject capitalism itself and those who would tinker around its edges. Rejecting traditional Left/Right ideologies, Rand presents a set of pragmatic solutions that underpin a renewed capitalism harnessed to the task of replacing fossil fuels before our collective climate risk becomes existential.

𝟭𝟬:𝟯𝟬𝗔𝗠 – 𝑷𝒂𝒏𝒆𝒍 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝒇𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑲𝒆𝒗𝒊𝒏 𝑸𝒖𝒊𝒏𝒍𝒂𝒏, 𝑺𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒐𝒓 𝑨𝒅𝒗𝒊𝒔𝒐𝒓, 𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒍𝒆 314 𝒂𝒔 𝒎𝒐𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒐𝒓 𝑷𝒂𝒏𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒔: 𝗣𝗮𝘂𝗹 𝗧𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗼𝗿, Executive Director of FoodShare Toronto 𝗘𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗦𝗺𝗼𝗸𝗲, Principle Architect, Smoke Architecture 𝗔𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮 𝗟𝘂𝗸𝗮𝗰𝗵, Vice President, Strategy and Positioning, Stiletto 𝗗𝗿. 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱, Emergency Physician in Yellowknife and President of the Board of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE)



𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝟮𝟰

𝟭𝟬:𝟬𝟬𝗔𝗠-𝟭𝟭:𝟯𝟬𝗔𝗠 – 𝑯𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝑺𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑫𝒓. 𝑪𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒕𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝑯𝒐𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅, 𝑬𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒚 𝑷𝒉𝒚𝒔𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏 𝒊𝒏 𝒀𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒘𝒌𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑷𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒐𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑪𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒂𝒏 𝑨𝒔𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒐𝒇 𝑷𝒉𝒚𝒔𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒏𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒗𝒊𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 (𝑪𝑨𝑷𝑬) Dr. Courtney Howard is an Emergency Physician in Yellowknife, in Canada’s subarctic, and a Clinical Associate Professor in the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary. She is a nationally- and globally-recognized expert on the impacts of climate change on health, and in the broader field of planetary health.

Working with Doctors Without Borders on a children’s malnutrition project in Djibouti, she learned that one of the devastating forecasts of climate change is malnutrition. After returning to Canada’s North she heard her mostly Indigenous patients relate how the rapidly-changing landscape was wreaking havoc on their well-being.

She is now a globally-recognized expert on the impacts of climate change on health, and in the broader emerging field of planetary health. Her work has spurred an increasing recognition of the need for systemic and political action on climate and health, for the health of our country, our planet, or economy, ourselves, and our children. Join Dr. Howard as she explores the many interconnections between climate change and health.

𝟭:𝟯𝟬𝗣𝗠-𝟮:𝟯𝟬𝗣𝗠 – 𝑩𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝑺𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒂 𝑳𝒖𝒌𝒂𝒄𝒉, 𝑽𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝑷𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒈𝒚 & 𝑷𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈, 𝑺𝒕𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒐 A crisis within a crisis, referring to climate change and COVID-19, which has highlighted the inequity and unsustainable ways our economies, governments and societies are built. Join Ariella, as she presents a way all organizations can start measuring their economic, environmental and social impacts to create shared value. This strategy can put organizations on the path to mitigate and adapt to climate change and ultimately build resiliency in their operation and the communities in which they operate.



𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝟮𝟱

𝟭𝟬:𝟬𝟬𝗔𝗠-𝟭𝟭:𝟯𝟬𝗔𝗠 – 𝑰𝒏𝒇𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝑺𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑲𝒂𝒂𝑺𝒉𝒆𝑮𝒂𝒂𝑩𝒂𝒂𝑾𝒆𝒂𝒌 | 𝑬𝒍𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒂 𝑺𝒎𝒐𝒌𝒆, 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑨𝒓𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒄𝒕, 𝑺𝒎𝒐𝒌𝒆 𝑨𝒓𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 KaaSheGaaBaaWeak | Eladia Smoke is a Master Lecturer at Laurentian’s McEwen School of Architecture and leads the firm Smoke Architecture which is part of the design build team for Centennial College’s A Block Expansion Project. Eladia is passionate about bringing Indigenous principles, particularly teachings of the Anishinaabeg, into the realm of architecture curriculum and design thinking. Join Eladia to explore the interconnections between technology and natural systems and how to apply them to our built infrastructure, creating resiliency to address both the climate crisis and inequity.

𝟯:𝟬𝟬𝗣𝗠-𝟰:𝟯𝟬𝗣𝗠 – 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑰𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝑩𝒆𝒕𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝑭𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝑰𝒏𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑨𝒏𝒕𝒊-𝑩𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒌 𝑹𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒔𝒎 𝒊𝒏 𝑪𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒅𝒂 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑷𝒂𝒖𝒍 𝑻𝒂𝒚𝒍𝒐𝒓, 𝑬𝒙𝒆𝒄𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑫𝒊𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓, 𝑭𝒐𝒐𝒅𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝑻𝒐𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒐 Join Paul Taylor, Executive Director of FoodShare Toronto as he presents on “The Interconnections Between Food Insecurity and Anti-Black Racism in Canada.” Paul Taylor is Executive Director of FoodShare Toronto and a lifelong anti-poverty activist having worked both in Toronto and in Vancouver. Growing up materially poor, Paul has used his experience to fuel a career focused not just on helping others, but dismantling the beliefs and systems that lead to poverty and food insecurity, including colonialism, capitalism, white supremacy, and patriarchy. In 2020, Taylor was named one of Canada’s Top 40 under 40 and Toronto Life’s 50 Most Influential Torontonians of the year.



*𝑬𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒌𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒃𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒅 𝒄𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒅𝒂𝒕𝒆