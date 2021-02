The Resilient Community: Adapting to a Changing Climate

Climate change represents the largest challenge to our modern way of life, and itโ€™s time to adapt. Join us for this virtual three-day series of events, as we discuss how we can become resilient to the impacts of climate change, both as individuals and as a community. The Resilient Community will take a look at solutions through the lens of business, healthcare, infrastructure and food security in order to help us โ€œBuild Back Better.โ€ Presented by Sustainability at Centennial and Solv Sector Sessions (SX3). Feb 23-25.

๐—ฆ๐—–๐—›๐—˜๐——๐—จ๐—Ÿ๐—˜ ๐—ข๐—™ ๐—˜๐—ฉ๐—˜๐—ก๐—ง๐—ฆ

๐—™๐—ฒ๐—ฏ๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ

๐Ÿต:๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฌ๐—”๐— โ€“ ๐‘ช๐’๐’๐’๐’†๐’ˆ๐’† ๐’˜๐’†๐’๐’„๐’๐’Ž๐’† ๐’˜๐’Š๐’•๐’‰ ๐‘ซ๐’“. ๐‘ช๐’“๐’‚๐’Š๐’ˆ ๐‘บ๐’•๐’†๐’‘๐’‰๐’†๐’๐’”๐’๐’, ๐‘ท๐’“๐’†๐’”๐’Š๐’ ๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐‘ช๐‘ฌ๐‘ถ, ๐‘ช๐’†๐’๐’•๐’†๐’๐’๐’Š๐’‚๐’ ๐‘ช๐’๐’๐’๐’†๐’ˆ๐’†

๐Ÿต:๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฑ๐—”๐— โ€“ ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’Š๐’ ๐‘ฒ๐’†๐’š๐’๐’๐’•๐’† ๐’˜๐’Š๐’•๐’‰ ๐‘ป๐’๐’Ž ๐‘น๐’‚๐’๐’ , ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’๐’‚๐’ˆ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐‘ท๐’‚๐’“๐’•๐’๐’†๐’“ ๐’‚๐’• ๐‘จ๐’“๐’„๐‘ป๐’†๐’“๐’ ๐‘ฝ๐’†๐’๐’•๐’–๐’“๐’†๐’” A warming climate and general distrust of Wall Street has opened a new cultural divide between those who would reject capitalism itself and those who would tinker around its edges. Rejecting traditional Left/Right ideologies, Rand presents a set of pragmatic solutions that underpin a renewed capitalism harnessed to the task of replacing fossil fuels before our collective climate risk becomes existential.

๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฌ:๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฌ๐—”๐— โ€“ ๐‘ท๐’‚๐’๐’†๐’ ๐’ ๐’Š๐’”๐’„๐’–๐’”๐’”๐’Š๐’๐’, ๐’‡๐’†๐’‚๐’•๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐‘ฒ๐’†๐’—๐’Š๐’ ๐‘ธ๐’–๐’Š๐’๐’๐’‚๐’, ๐‘บ๐’†๐’๐’Š๐’๐’“ ๐‘จ๐’ ๐’—๐’Š๐’”๐’๐’“, ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’๐’•๐’๐’† 314 ๐’‚๐’” ๐’Ž๐’๐’ ๐’†๐’“๐’‚๐’•๐’๐’“ ๐‘ท๐’‚๐’๐’†๐’๐’๐’Š๐’”๐’•๐’”: ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐˜‚๐—น ๐—ง๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฟ, Executive Director of FoodShare Toronto ๐—˜๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฎ ๐—ฆ๐—บ๐—ผ๐—ธ๐—ฒ, Principle Architect, Smoke Architecture ๐—”๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—น๐—ฎ ๐—Ÿ๐˜‚๐—ธ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ต, Vice President, Strategy and Positioning, Stiletto ๐——๐—ฟ. ๐—–๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐˜๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—›๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ, Emergency Physician in Yellowknife and President of the Board of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE)



๐—™๐—ฒ๐—ฏ๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฐ

๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฌ:๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฌ๐—”๐— -๐Ÿญ๐Ÿญ:๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฌ๐—”๐— โ€“ ๐‘ฏ๐’†๐’‚๐’๐’•๐’‰๐’„๐’‚๐’“๐’† ๐‘บ๐’†๐’”๐’”๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’˜๐’Š๐’•๐’‰ ๐‘ซ๐’“. ๐‘ช๐’๐’–๐’“๐’•๐’๐’†๐’š ๐‘ฏ๐’๐’˜๐’‚๐’“๐’ , ๐‘ฌ๐’Ž๐’†๐’“๐’ˆ๐’†๐’๐’„๐’š ๐‘ท๐’‰๐’š๐’”๐’Š๐’„๐’Š๐’‚๐’ ๐’Š๐’ ๐’€๐’†๐’๐’๐’๐’˜๐’Œ๐’๐’Š๐’‡๐’† ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐‘ท๐’“๐’†๐’”๐’Š๐’ ๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’๐’‡ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐‘ฉ๐’๐’‚๐’“๐’ ๐’๐’‡ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐‘ช๐’‚๐’๐’‚๐’ ๐’Š๐’‚๐’ ๐‘จ๐’”๐’”๐’๐’„๐’Š๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’๐’‡ ๐‘ท๐’‰๐’š๐’”๐’Š๐’„๐’Š๐’‚๐’๐’” ๐’‡๐’๐’“ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐‘ฌ๐’๐’—๐’Š๐’“๐’๐’๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• (๐‘ช๐‘จ๐‘ท๐‘ฌ) Dr. Courtney Howard is an Emergency Physician in Yellowknife, in Canadaโ€™s subarctic, and a Clinical Associate Professor in the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary. She is a nationally- and globally-recognized expert on the impacts of climate change on health, and in the broader field of planetary health.

Working with Doctors Without Borders on a childrenโ€™s malnutrition project in Djibouti, she learned that one of the devastating forecasts of climate change is malnutrition. After returning to Canadaโ€™s North she heard her mostly Indigenous patients relate how the rapidly-changing landscape was wreaking havoc on their well-being.

She is now a globally-recognized expert on the impacts of climate change on health, and in the broader emerging field of planetary health. Her work has spurred an increasing recognition of the need for systemic and political action on climate and health, for the health of our country, our planet, or economy, ourselves, and our children. Join Dr. Howard as she explores the many interconnections between climate change and health.

๐Ÿญ:๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฌ๐—ฃ๐— -๐Ÿฎ:๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฌ๐—ฃ๐— โ€“ ๐‘ฉ๐’–๐’”๐’Š๐’๐’†๐’”๐’” ๐‘บ๐’†๐’”๐’”๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’˜๐’Š๐’•๐’‰ ๐‘จ๐’“๐’Š๐’†๐’๐’๐’‚ ๐‘ณ๐’–๐’Œ๐’‚๐’„๐’‰, ๐‘ฝ๐’Š๐’„๐’† ๐‘ท๐’“๐’†๐’”๐’Š๐’ ๐’†๐’๐’• ๐‘บ๐’•๐’“๐’‚๐’•๐’†๐’ˆ๐’š & ๐‘ท๐’๐’”๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ, ๐‘บ๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’†๐’•๐’•๐’ A crisis within a crisis, referring to climate change and COVID-19, which has highlighted the inequity and unsustainable ways our economies, governments and societies are built. Join Ariella, as she presents a way all organizations can start measuring their economic, environmental and social impacts to create shared value. This strategy can put organizations on the path to mitigate and adapt to climate change and ultimately build resiliency in their operation and the communities in which they operate.



๐—™๐—ฒ๐—ฏ๐—ฟ๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฑ

๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฌ:๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฌ๐—”๐— -๐Ÿญ๐Ÿญ:๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฌ๐—”๐— โ€“ ๐‘ฐ๐’๐’‡๐’“๐’‚๐’”๐’•๐’“๐’–๐’„๐’•๐’–๐’“๐’† ๐‘บ๐’†๐’”๐’”๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’˜๐’Š๐’•๐’‰ ๐‘ฒ๐’‚๐’‚๐‘บ๐’‰๐’†๐‘ฎ๐’‚๐’‚๐‘ฉ๐’‚๐’‚๐‘พ๐’†๐’‚๐’Œ | ๐‘ฌ๐’๐’‚๐’ ๐’Š๐’‚ ๐‘บ๐’Ž๐’๐’Œ๐’†, ๐‘ท๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’„๐’Š๐’‘๐’๐’† ๐‘จ๐’“๐’„๐’‰๐’Š๐’•๐’†๐’„๐’•, ๐‘บ๐’Ž๐’๐’Œ๐’† ๐‘จ๐’“๐’„๐’‰๐’Š๐’•๐’†๐’„๐’•๐’–๐’“๐’† KaaSheGaaBaaWeak | Eladia Smoke is a Master Lecturer at Laurentianโ€™s McEwen School of Architecture and leads the firm Smoke Architecture which is part of the design build team for Centennial Collegeโ€™s A Block Expansion Project. Eladia is passionate about bringing Indigenous principles, particularly teachings of the Anishinaabeg, into the realm of architecture curriculum and design thinking. Join Eladia to explore the interconnections between technology and natural systems and how to apply them to our built infrastructure, creating resiliency to address both the climate crisis and inequity.

ย ๐Ÿฏ:๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฌ๐—ฃ๐— -๐Ÿฐ:๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฌ๐—ฃ๐— โ€“ ๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐‘ฐ๐’๐’•๐’†๐’“๐’„๐’๐’๐’๐’†๐’„๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’๐’” ๐‘ฉ๐’†๐’•๐’˜๐’†๐’†๐’ ๐‘ญ๐’๐’๐’ ๐‘ฐ๐’๐’”๐’†๐’„๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’•๐’š ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐‘จ๐’๐’•๐’Š-๐‘ฉ๐’๐’‚๐’„๐’Œ ๐‘น๐’‚๐’„๐’Š๐’”๐’Ž ๐’Š๐’ ๐‘ช๐’‚๐’๐’‚๐’ ๐’‚ ๐’˜๐’Š๐’•๐’‰ ๐‘ท๐’‚๐’–๐’ ๐‘ป๐’‚๐’š๐’๐’๐’“, ๐‘ฌ๐’™๐’†๐’„๐’–๐’•๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐‘ซ๐’Š๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’•๐’๐’“, ๐‘ญ๐’๐’๐’ ๐‘บ๐’‰๐’‚๐’“๐’† ๐‘ป๐’๐’“๐’๐’๐’•๐’ Join Paul Taylor, Executive Director of FoodShare Toronto as he presents on “The Interconnections Between Food Insecurity and Anti-Black Racism in Canada.” Paul Taylor is Executive Director of FoodShare Toronto and a lifelong anti-poverty activist having worked both in Toronto and in Vancouver. Growing up materially poor, Paul has used his experience to fuel a career focused not just on helping others, but dismantling the beliefs and systems that lead to poverty and food insecurity, including colonialism, capitalism, white supremacy, and patriarchy. In 2020, Taylor was named one of Canadaโ€™s Top 40 under 40 and Toronto Life’s 50 Most Influential Torontonians of the year.



