The Walrus Leadership Forum on Life Sciences

Nov 18, 2021

What’s next for Canada’s life science strategy?

Innovative Medicines Canada presentation.

The pandemic has made Canadians very aware of the state of our national health care system. As discussed at The Walrus Leadership Forum on Health Care, we are invested in understanding how to build a better life sciences infrastructure in the country to ensure every Canadian receives the health care they need.

We return to this topic at The Walrus Leadership Forum on Life Sciences, where panellists will discuss the strategies that can improve the health care system and examine the economic benefits of investing in the life sciences.

Join us for expert insights into the health care, industry, and economic challenges and opportunities Canada’s life sciences strategy faces today.

MODERATOR

David Simmonds, Senior Vice President, Corporate Initiatives, Office of the CEO, Great-West Lifeco and The Canada Life Assurance Company

FEATURING

  • Pamela Fralick, President, Innovative Medicines Canada
  • Dr. Mostafa Askari, Chief Economist, Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy at the University of Ottawa
  • Kathy Megyery, Vice President, Policy, Quebec, Canadian Chamber of Commerce
  • Gordon McCauley, President and CEO, adMare BioInnovations

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Wed, Dec 1st, 2021 @ 7:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Virtual Event

