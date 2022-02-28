Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 28, 2022

Emerging solutions for the mental health challenges of Canadians

While one in five Canadians will experience some type of mental health illness in any given year, 1.6 million report that their mental health needs are not fully met. And the pandemic has only further heightened the need for enhanced mental health solutions and care initiatives.

Launched this January, the Bell Let’s Talk-Brain Canada Mental Health Research Program–a collaboration between the two organizations with $4.19 million in funding–supports the development of innovative solutions to provide effective, sustainable, and accessible mental health care for Canadians.

At The Walrus Leadership Forum: Technology and Treatment, three research team leaders will discuss the advances they’re making in treating postpartum mental health, depression, and other mental health illnesses.

Join us to learn how scientists are working to address gaps in Canadian mental health care through innovative technology and improve the systems available to all.

Speakers to be announced soon!

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Thu, Mar 17th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to 01:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

