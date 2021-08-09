COVID-19

Aug 9, 2021

The Walrus Leadership Forum: The Great Skills Shift

Preparing Indigenous youth for a digital future

Join us to learn the findings from RBC’s Building Bandwidth report on the digital challenges Indigenous youth face today and their potential for the decade ahead, followed by a panel discussion on how to ensure the next generation of professionals has the skills needed for success.

Speakers announced soon!

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
2021-09-16 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-09-16 @ 01:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Virtual Event

