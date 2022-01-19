The Unique Story of Trust in Canada

PROOF STRATEGIES PRESENTS

The Walrus Leadership Forum:

Trust in Tumultuous Times

Two years into a global pandemic, who are Canadians across the country putting their trust in?

At The Walrus Leadership Forum: Trust in Tumultuous Times, our speakers will discuss key insights from the 2022 CanTrust Index, an annual nationwide study conducted by Proof Strategies. In addition to assessing trust levels between Canadians and their public services, employers, institutions, and political leaders, the 2022 study also sheds light on pandemic anxiety levels, concerns over the climate crisis, and perceptions of the role of corporations in tackling social issues.

By expanding on the facts and data from the study, our speakers will identify and address how we can strengthen trust in Canada. Join us to better understand how shifting trust levels across regions, demographics, and sectors impact the health of our democracy.

Featuring:

Rahul Bhardwaj, President and CEO, Institute of Corporate Directors

Bruce MacLellan, President and CEO, Proof Strategies

Genevieve Tomney, Vice President, Public Affairs, Proof Strategies

Anjum Sultana, Public Affairs Strategist and Media Commentator