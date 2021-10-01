The Walrus Talks at Home: CanCon Online

Canadian content and the new online creator economy

New media is built on connection and community. Digital platforms have increasingly become spaces for Canadians to produce and engage with content, and this evolution is reshaping how we perceive both Canadian content and creators.

This growing online industry is expanding our national conversations and challenging traditional models of work. The Walrus Talks at Home brings together four experts in digital content to discuss the influence, challenges, and potential of the new creator economy. October 26 at 7 pm. Free. Register.

Join us as we explore the impact of this new frontier and discuss what might come next.

Featuring five-minute talks and Q&A with:

Éric Grenier, Author of TheWrit.ca

Dr. Richard Lachman, Director of Zone Learning and Associate Professor, X University

Tara O’Brady, Food Writer and Cookbook Author

Dr. Samantha Yammine, Neuroscientist and Science Communicator