The growing wealth disparity is a crisis at home and abroad. How do we rebuild the global economy so that it serves us all?

Income inequality, the gap between the rich and poor, has been increasingly widening, and the pandemic has exacerbated this issue, both in Canada and around the world. Racialized communities and women bear the brunt of this disparity due to job insecurity, child care demands, a lack of access to health care, and a lack of education, to name a few of the problems.

Every year, Oxfam reports on the state of global wealth disparity. And as part of their effort to shine a spotlight on this issue, Oxfam Canada presents The Walrus Talks at Home: Inequality, where five speakers from different backgrounds and communities will come together to discuss this global issue.

Join us to learn about the current economic system, its effects on multiple segments of society, and what an economy that benefits everyone—not just a select few—can look like.

Featuring five-minute talks and Q&A with:

Erica Ifill, Journalist, Economist, Co-host of the Bad + Bitchy Podcast, and Founder of Not In My Colour

David Macdonald, Senior Economist, Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives

Candice Shaw, Executive Director, Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre

Claire Trottier, Philanthropist and Tax Justice Advocate

And more!