The Walrus Talks at Home: Ingenuity

Oct 29, 2021

The Walrus Talks at Home: Ingenuity

Youth STEAM leaders on imagination and experimentation.

Science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (STEAM) are propelled by imagination and experimentation. STEAM intersects with many facets of our lives, and creative problem-solving and innovation in these fields has never been more vital.

As part of a new series for youths, by youths, The Walrus Talks at Home: Ingenuity brings together four youth leaders who are questioning the status quo and rethinking our world. Our speakers have a broad range of interests—from artificial intelligence to health care to the climate crisis to poetry. However, they are united by their curiosity and desire for new knowledge.

These youth speakers will give audiences an insight into their motivations and processes, showcasing the potential of STEAM.

Join us at this event and be inspired by these young trailblazers so that we can all work towards shaping a better future.

Featuring five-minute talks and Q&A with:
Alisha Arora, UNICEF Youth Ambassador for Mental Health & AI
Zachary Ireland, Award Winner, Canada-Wide Science Fair
Bhavya Mohan, Research Student, BC Cancer
Warsha Mushtaq, Youth Poet Laureate of Saskatchewan

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Tue, Nov 16th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Virtual Event

Event Tags

