This sixty-minute event features four thought leaders talking for five minutes each, offering four different perspectives on topics that will spark conversation on matters vital to Canadians. Featuring author Lauren McKeon, Alika Lafontaine (health care advocate), Zeynep Arsel (consumer culture researcher) and Adam Radomsky (psychology professor).

March 15 at 7 pm. Free. Pre-register. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-walrus-talks-at-home-living-better-2021-registration-132429322669