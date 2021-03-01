NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Walrus Talks at Home: Living Better

The Walrus Talks at Home: Living Better

The Walrus Talks at Home: Living Better

by
21 21 people viewed this event.

This sixty-minute event features four thought leaders talking for five minutes each, offering four different perspectives on topics that will spark conversation on matters vital to Canadians. Featuring author Lauren McKeon, Alika Lafontaine (health care advocate), Zeynep Arsel (consumer culture researcher) and Adam Radomsky (psychology professor).

March 15 at 7 pm. Free. Pre-register. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-walrus-talks-at-home-living-better-2021-registration-132429322669

 

Date And Time

2021-03-15 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-03-15 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.