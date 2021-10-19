Halloween

How has the pandemic changed the way we engage with media? In honour of Media Literacy Week, MediaSmarts is encouraging Canadians.

Oct 19, 2021

The Walrus Talks at Home: Our Digital Lives

How has the pandemic changed the way we engage with media?

In honour of Media Literacy Week, MediaSmarts is encouraging Canadians to pause and reflect on the state of digital literacy and our media consumption.

As the pandemic continues, many aspects of our lives—work, school, entertainment, and even health care—have moved online. The future is digital, but we need media literacy to make it healthy.

At The Walrus Talks at Home: Our Digital Lives, four speakers address what they’ve learned about the changing media landscape, the impact of increased screen time on our well-being and what they think the digital future might hold.

Join us for this Media Literacy Week (#MediaLitWk) event to discover what this cultural shift in media habits means for our digital well-being.

Featuring five-minute talks and Q&A with:
Saara Chaudry, Contributor, CBC Kids News
Dr. Chris Dornan, former Associate Professor Carleton University School of Journalism & Communication
Matthew Johnson, Director of Education for MediaSmarts
Amil Niazi, Culture Critic and Writer

Thu, Oct 28th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Virtual Event

