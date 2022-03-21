Rethinking the current state of prescription drug coverage in Canada

Would universal prescription drug coverage create a healthier Canada?

Canada is the only country in the world with a universal health care system that does not provide universal prescription drug coverage. This lack of coverage impacts our economy, health-care and long-term-care sectors, and the everyday lives of many. The pandemic has shone a light on flaws in our existing approach. How do we move towards a more affordable, accessible, and consistent prescription drug program across all provinces and territories?

The Walrus Talks at Home: Pharmacare will bring together four experts to share their insights on our current system’s challenges and discuss the logistics and impact of what could be possible.

Join us to learn more about how dignity, security, and wellbeing can be front and center in this vital health conversation that affects us all.

Featuring five-minute talks and Q&A with:

Dr. Steve Morgan, Professor, School of Population and Public Health at the University of British Columbia

Linda Silas, President, Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions

Dr. Samir Sinha, Director of Health Policy Research, National Institute on Ageing

Durhane Wong-Rieger, President & CEO, Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders

