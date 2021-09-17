The Walrus Talks at Home: Reimagining Resilience

Resilience is seen as a badge of honour, but shouldn’t it be a choice? Many communities are faced with systemic challenges that leave them with no choice but to be resilient.

In part two of our resilience talks, our speakers will discuss the dichotomies that the first talk revealed, especially how resilience on an individual level can be healthy and useful, but as a driver of policy it exacerbates the barriers facing equity-seeking communities.

Join us to learn about how we as a society need to reimagine the meaning of resilience.

Featuring five-minute talks and Q&A with:

Sean Lee, Director of Programming, Tangled Art + Disability

Anne Spice, Assistant Professor, X University

Alison Tedford, Business Consultant and Author

Dr. Roberta K. Timothy, Assistant Professor, Black Health Lead, and inaugural Program Director for the upcoming MPH Program in Black Health, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto

And moderated by Sheyfali Saujani, Independent Writer and Researcher on Multiculturalism, Disability, and Equity