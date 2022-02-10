How environmental anxiety can motivate us to make change

About this event

The climate crisis is a massive challenge, one that easily makes us feel anxious and overwhelmed. Tackling this environmental emergency is not optional, so how do we navigate stress and sadness to nurture the strength, empathy, and innovation required to make meaningful change?

The Walrus Talks at Home: Youth and the Climate Crisis brings together four speakers, including youth leaders, who are fighting for better possibilities for our world. Our speakers will share their insights on ecological grief, sustainability, the impact of climate change, community building, knowledge sharing, and collaboration.

Individually and collectively, we make choices that impact the climate everyday. We must move forward with both urgency and care to radically alter our future. Join us to explore how we can support our planet as well as each other.

Featuring five-minute talks and Q&A with:

Ashlee Cunsolo, Founding Dean, School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies, Labrador Campus of Memorial University

Justin Langan, Youth Advocate and Indspire Award Recipient

Naila Moloo, Innovator, The Knowledge Society

Tina Oh, Climate Justice Activist and Labour Organizer

March 15 at 7 pm. Free. Register on eventbrite.ca.