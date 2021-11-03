How can Canada better support young people’s mental health in a period of incredible upheaval?

What is the state of youth mental health today? Rates of mental illness, especially among younger generations, have been increasing for years, and the pandemic has only exacerbated the problem.

There are so many gaps in our understanding of how mental health disorders can be diagnosed, treated, and addressed. At The Walrus Talks at Home: Youth Mental Health, our speakers discuss the importance of prevention, identification, and treatment of mental illness to help improve youth well-being.

Join us for an insightful look at the clinical side of mental health and what the next steps are in building a better system of support.

Featuring five-minute talks and Q&A with:

Dr. Teresa Bennett, MD, PhD, FRCPC, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, HHS/McMaster Children’s Hospital, and Associate Professor and Jack Laidlaw Chair in Patient-Centered Care, McMaster University

Fae Johnstone, Executive Director, Wisdom2Action

Lee Thomas, MSW, Lee Thomas Therapy Services

Dr. Myrna Lashley, Psychologist and Consultant in Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion