NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Walrus Talks – Living Better

The Walrus Talks – Living Better

The Walrus Talks – Living Better

by
45 45 people viewed this event.

Four expert speakers will discuss ways we can all live better as individuals and in society, and how the pandemic can be an opportunity for transformation. Nov 16 at 7 pm. Free. Pre-register.

Join us for The Walrus Talks at Home: Living Better. Science, culture, politics, and how we live now.

This sixty-minute event features four thought leaders talking for five minutes each, offering four different perspectives on topics that will spark conversation on matters vital to Canadians. Enjoy a diversity of expertise and perspectives from the comfort of your own home, plus an interactive Q&A you can join in.

Featuring Ravi Jain (founding artistic director, Why Not Theatre), Joshna Maharaj (chef, author and activist), Najmeh Khalili-Mahani (media-health researcher, Concordia University) and Carly Ziter (urban ecologist, Concordia University).

Monday, November 16, 7:00 p.m. EST. Free with registration.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-11-16 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-11-16 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events
 

Registration End Date

2020-11-16

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.