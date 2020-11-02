The Walrus Talks – Living Better

Four expert speakers will discuss ways we can all live better as individuals and in society, and how the pandemic can be an opportunity for transformation. Nov 16 at 7 pm. Free. Pre-register.

Join us for The Walrus Talks at Home: Living Better. Science, culture, politics, and how we live now.

This sixty-minute event features four thought leaders talking for five minutes each, offering four different perspectives on topics that will spark conversation on matters vital to Canadians. Enjoy a diversity of expertise and perspectives from the comfort of your own home, plus an interactive Q&A you can join in.

Featuring Ravi Jain (founding artistic director, Why Not Theatre), Joshna Maharaj (chef, author and activist), Najmeh Khalili-Mahani (media-health researcher, Concordia University) and Carly Ziter (urban ecologist, Concordia University).

Monday, November 16, 7:00 p.m. EST. Free with registration.