The Worldbuilding of Wakanda Black Panther and Afrofuturism

In honour of Black History Month and the third anniversary of the Marvel film Black Panther’s release, Hart House Literary & Library Committee presents this special panel event with Antoine Bandele, Stephanie Chrismon, and Rashid Mohiddin, three prominent Black writers, whose successes span across fiction and nonfiction, will share their thoughts on the fictional country of Wakanda.

The discussion will explore how the elements of science fiction and fantasy intersect with African representation and the ways in which the film presents its progressive themes through the unique setting. Above all, we seek to understand the genre of Afrofuturism through the lens of Wakanda’s worldbuilding. Feb 11 at 6 pm.

https://harthouse.ca/events/the-worldbuilding-of-wakanda