Join Toronto Railway Museum on Wednesday October 20 for the next online lecture in our 2021 online series. If you’ve ever been curious about the lives of people on board a moving train, or wanted to take a nostalgic trip back to the steam era, then you won’t want to miss this presentation!

Relive hilarious, hazardous, historical, and romantic moments as Barbara Lange reads a selection of short stories from Through the Window of a Train: A Canadian Railway Anthology (Borealis Press). Get a glimpse into the lives of railway workers, railway families, and train travellers from the bygone steam era when railways reigned supreme.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with the presenter and Toronto Railway Museum historians in a live Q&A session. Oct 20 at 8 pm. $15. torontorailwaymuseum.com