NOW MagazineAll EventsTony Comper

Tony Comper

Tony Comper

by
15 15 people viewed this event.

One hour livestream featuring Tony Comper, C.M., Past President and C.E.O, BMO Financial Group; Founder, Fighting Antisemitism Together (FAST); author in conversation with William Downe (Rotman MBA ’78), Former CEO, BMO Financial Group on Personal Account: 25 Tales About Leadership, Learning, and Legacy from a Lifetime at Bank of Montreal (By T. Comper for ECW Press, November 2020). Feb 23 at 5:30-6:30 pm. COST: $34.95 + HST per person (includes the link for the livestream and 1 hardcover copy of “Personal Account”) Please register in advance on the website.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/personalaccount

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-23 @ 05:30 PM to
2021-02-23 @ 06:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Books

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.