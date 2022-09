The Toronto Camera Club Lecture Series begins October 20th with Mike O’Conner, and continues every Thursday until December 1st.

October 20th – Mike O’Conner

October 27th – Dave Brosha

November 3rd – Jon Handforth

November 10th – Deedee Morris

November 24th – Luba Citrin

December 1st – Ray Anderson

These virtual events start at 7:30 pm. Link will be made available to you after you register.