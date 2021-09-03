COVID-19

Toronto Centre Riding Debate on Climate Change and the Environment

Join us for a virtual debate on the environment and climate change with your 2021 Toronto Centre Riding Candidates on.

Sep 2, 2021

Join us for a virtual debate on the environment and climate change with your 2021 Toronto Centre Riding Candidates on Sep 8 at 8:30 pm
Link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/169526697917 

About this event: 
Join us virtually for our Debate on the Environment with candidates for Toronto Centre Riding for the upcoming federal election. RSVP for your ticket on Eventbrite to obtain the zoom link, or you can watch it on Facebook as we will be live streaming.

Can’t attend? We will be posting the recording once the debate has been completed. Our debate is part of the 100 Debates on the Environment initiative, a national non-partisan movement coordinated by GreenPAC.

Confirmed Candidates:
Brian Chang – NDP

Facebook link:
https://fb.me/e/1K5o8DtOC

