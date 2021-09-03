Toronto-Danforth Virtual Debate on the Environment

Join us virtually for the Toronto-Danforth Debate on the Environment on September 8th from 5:30 – 7:30 PM EDT

Hear from candidates in the Toronto-Danforth riding address important questions about climate change, plastic pollution, nature conservation and local concerns. RSVP for your ticket on Eventbrite to obtain the zoom link. A recording of the event will be available for those who miss it.

This debate is part of the 100 Debates on the Environment initiative, a national non-partisan movement coordinated by GreenPAC.

Toronto-Danforth Candidates:

Julie Dabrusin, Liberal Party of Canada

Clare Hacksel, New Democratic Party

Maryem Tollar, Green Party of Canada

Michael Carey, Conservative Party of Canada (to be confirmed)

Moderator: Emma McIntosh

Thanks to presenting sponsor: Vancity Community Investment Bank