Toronto Public Library’s 2022 Entrepreneur in Residence Program

The Toronto Reference Library’s Business, Science and Technology department is thrilled to host the 10th year of the Toronto Public Library’s Entrepreneur in Residence program from October 5 to November 26. This year’s Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) is Christen James. Christen is a side biz coach and host of The Shine to FIVE™ Method for Side Hustlers Podcast. She is a certified life skills coach, certified master mindset coach and Reiki practitioner with Bachelor of Arts in psychology and certified in solution-focused therapy. Christen created The Shine to FIVE™ Method to help women-identified professionals push past mediocrity, challenge the status quo, and shine in their own businesses. With her 3D Exit Strategy™ (Decide, Dedicate, Depart), she helps demotivated clients heal, feel successful in their own businesses, and break up with their employee mindset, confidently walking away from their unfulfilling 9 to 5.

As part of the residency, Christen will offer library customers seven workshops that guide aspiring entrepreneurs through the business startup process. Christen will also review submitted business ideas during one-on-one consultations with applicants at no cost. The residency is part of the Toronto Public Library’s celebration of Small Business Month, and the launch event will be on Wednesday, October 5 @ 6:30pm-8pm at the 1st floor Atrium of the Toronto Reference Library.

Join this interactive kick-off event to learn more about Christen! Ask her questions related to her expertise, get acquainted with your entrepreneurial peers and have the chance to showcase your start-up and highlight what it is that you hope to achieve with this program. Also, get a sneak preview of the programs and workshops Christen will be offering during her residency.

Toronto Public Library is committed to accessibility. Please call or email us if you are Deaf or have a disability and would like to request an accommodation to participate in this program. Please let us know as far in advance as possible and we will do our best to meet your request. At least three weeks’ notice is preferred. Phone 416-393-7099 or email accessibleservices@tpl.ca